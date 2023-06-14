CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A burn ban that was issued last week in Clearfield County has been lifted and another is set to lift on Thursday.

Due to recent rainfall, the burn bans for Clearfield Borough were lifted on Wednesday, June 14. The burn ban for Sandy Township will officially be lifted on Thursday, June 15, according to the Sandy Township Fire Department.

We encourage you to still use extreme caution if you build a fire. Some kind of fire pit, grill, or enclosure is recommended, as well as a bucket of water, hose, or other source of water in case the fire gets out of control Mason Strouse, Mayor of Clearfield Borough



According to Borough ordinances, the only open fires allowed are for cooking and you’re still advised to act cautiously.