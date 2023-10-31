CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students from the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) gave back to the community by helping keep the Meals on Wheels program on the road.

The Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) said Tuesday that students in the welding and fabrication programs at CCCTC helped repair more than 20 stainless steel baskets. These baskets are used daily by Meals on Wheels drivers to deliver up to 800 hot meals daily.

“These baskets slide into the warming ovens that are in each delivery van,” MRAAA Fleet Dispatcher Joshua Bush explained. “Once loaded up, the ovens keep meals warm until they make it to the door of each consumer. Seeing regular daily use, you can imagine, the normal wear on this equipment adds up. Help maintaining this equipment at no cost to the agency is a huge help – and the students did a fantastic job.”

The MRAAA said many of the wire baskets had welds that failed around joints in their construction that needed to be repaired to use them during meal runs. MRAAA’s Human Resources Director, Dan Bell, reached out to CCCTC Executive Director Fred Redden for the opportunity.

“This is a perfect project for us,” Redden said. “We try to take on projects that embody community service, while also providing learning opportunities for our students. The students take pride in what they do, and this allows them to see how they’re providing a real-world impact.”

Ben Lombardo and Warren Diethrick, seniors are Clearfield Area School District, were enlisted by CCCTC’s welding and fabrication Dave Rupert to complete the project.

“We used a tig welder,” Diethrick said. “It works best on stainless steel, and because it’s really thin.”

Lombardo explained, “It’s thin and easy to burn through, but we just took our time. You have to be patient with it.”

Rupert said the program has 60 students currently enrolled and he puts a strong focus on the quality of work that students make now and in their futures.

“We want to help make them a better welder, better fabricator, and all-around better person. We train them in all aspects of the job,” Rupert said.

For more information, or to find out how you can support the Meals on Wheels program, call 814-765-2696, or visit their website.