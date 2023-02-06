CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Are you interested in singing with other community members? Well, the Clearfield Choral Society may just have the thing for you.

Registration is finally open for new members to join the society for it’s spring season. Rehearsals are held Monday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield beginning Monday, Feb. 13.

New members will be accepted through Monday, February 27. No audition is required, but experience with music-reading and singing is preferred.

Registration can be completed online at the Clearfield Choral Society website or before rehearsals on February 13, 20, and 27.

For more information, you can check out the Clearfield Choral Society Facebook page or call (814) – 765 – 4474.