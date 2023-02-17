CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Presbyterian Church of Clearfield has announced that they’ll be hosting a professional trumpeter for a performance.

The performance is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It will feature music performed by Chiz Rider, a trumpeter from State College.

The music will span many genres and all are welcome to attend.

The church is located at 119 N 2nd Street in Downtown Clearfield. For more information, you can call (814) – 765 – 3081.