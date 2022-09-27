CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Commissioner Anthony “Tony” Scotto announced Tuesday he will be resigning as commissioner.
Scotto announced his resignation during a commissioners’ meeting. His term reportedly runs through 2023.
President Judge Fredric Ammerman will now appoint a successor to fill out Scotto’s term and serve along current commissioners John Sobel and Dave Glass.
