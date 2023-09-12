CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – During September, the United States recognizes September, 10 through 16, as National Suicide Prevention Week.

The week serves as a campaign to inform and engage health professionals and the general public about suicide prevention and the warning signs of suicide.

In Clearfield County, commissioners took another step and recognized the entire month of September as Suicide Prevention Month. At the regularly scheduled commissioners meeting, speakers talked about the prevention of suicide of residents and veterans.

On May 31, 2017, Brittany Reonason lost her husband to suicide. She is now a speaker and uses her story to show the the hidden pain of what people go through.

“He struggled with mental health that was undiagnosed and untreated for a while. Unfortunately, he did lose his battle with depression,” Reonason said.

Reonason added that if you ever feel that the world would be better off without you, it is important to always remember that it won’t be.

In attendance was the Clearfield Jefferson Veteran Suicide Prevention Initiative. Just one of many places to go in Clearfield County if you are battling mental health issues. Reonason says if they would’ve known about the various treatment centers her husband would still be alive today.

“Had we known the support that was around, it could have made a life-changing event for him,” Reonason added.

Now Reonason is sharing her story so that people who struggle can get the help they need.

“I go around and I share my story to bring hope to those who do struggle with suicidal thoughts and also to offer support to those who have lost somebody to suicide,” Reonason said.

And one of the biggest things Reonason talked about, was how we have to talk about suicide rather than shying away from it.

“Whenever you say the word suicide, people shy away from it, and we can’t do that. We have to talk about it and it’s uncomfortable. It’s supposed to be uncomfortable because those people who are surviving it are uncomfortable,” Reonason said.

One of the Clearfield Jefferson Veteran Suicide Prevention Initiative members says that every day 17 veterans die from suicide. That’s a number they are trying to lower through their work.

“I went into addiction treatment seven years ago because I feel like they also have a stigma and not enough people fight for them, and I feel the same for veterans,” Community Liaison for Acadia Healthcare Sheree Guelich said. “Veteran suicide has a stigma, suicide in general has a stigma. I just feel like it’s 2023 and nothing should have a stigma attached to it, we all have our own struggles.”

Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline if you are experiencing mental health-related distress or are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

Call or text 988

Chat at 988lifeline.org

Veterans can find more information and resources on the Veteran Crisis Line website.