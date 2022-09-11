CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– On the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Clearfield community gathered at the Presbyterian Church for their annual remembrance event.

Local officials, pastors, and law enforcement officers shared their memories from that day. They also took the time to honor those who are still serving in the military and as first responders.

Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse said that although the event has undergone changes through the years, the importance of remembering those who lost their lives on 9/11 lives on.

“I also have the pleasure of teaching first grade, so of course, my first graders were not alive during 9/11,” Strouse said. “But it is important to teach even the folks who were not around at that time, or even like you said very young, just kind of that sense of responsibility, a sense of remembrance and honoring those who lost their lives that day. Also, the ones who continue to fight for our freedoms.”

