CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Clearfield are invited to attend a Rally Against Drug Overdose and Addiction event downtown.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Riverwalk Amphitheater. Community members will gather for a vigil to honor lost loved ones and will walk in solidarity to Lower Witmer Park at 2 E. Locust Street.

The park will feature food vendors, speakers and music. Clearfield EMS will also be giving training on how to administer Narcan at noon.

At 2:45 p.m., the rally will proceed to the Clearfield County Courthouse where participants will hear from local elected officials and other community members. The rally will finish at Lower Witmer Park with music by Temptation Alley.

Vendors will set up at 10 a.m. at the park. Anyone interested in being a participating partner is asked to send an email to rallyagainstdrugoverdose@gmail.com.