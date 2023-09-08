CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. the community is welcome to join to join the Clearfield Comprehensive Treatment Center (CTC) at the Lower Witmer Park for a Night of Remembrance.

The Night of Remembrance is meant to remember those lost to addiction and the CTC will be holding a candlelight vigil as well as a moment of silence to give space to those grieving.

In addition to the vigil, there will be a memory board where people are welcome to post memories, names and pictures of those lost.

There will also be live music, speakers and 15 resource tables with connections to mental health resources and recovery agencies.