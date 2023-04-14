CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In 1977 the Dimeling Hotel closed its doors, and along with so did the coffee shop, The Dimeling Hotel Coffee Shop.

After decades of being empty, the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging is attempting to bring the coffee shop back to life.

In June of 2022, the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging took over. Immediately they wanted to preserve the empty coffee shop space and bring it back to what it once was.

“Bring it back to its original grandeur and help the community be able to appreciate that space again and enjoy it, be it as a coffee shop, or a cyber café,” Kathy Bell, the Dimeling building manager and Coordinator of Service Enhancement and Development for the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging said.

The Dimeling Coffee Shop wasn’t always a feature to the hotel. The building first opened in 1905 as a bank. However, the bank closed and in 1929 it reopened as a coffee shop. Now 94 years later the agency is trying to restore it to what it once was.

“That coffee shop is a huge part of Clearfield. Just as you know, this building the Dimeling Hotel. But the fact of the matter is this was the center of Clearfield at one time, and this was the social place to be. We’re trying to bring back a sense of community again,” Bell said.

However, there is damage inside the coffee shop. But the agency is doing all it can to preserve murals and original pieces.

“The murals, the hand-painted murals on the wall, which depict some of the history of Clearfield County, they need to be restored and repainted,” Bell said.

There is no timeline yet for when this restoration project will be done. There is a lot of work and the price tag is high.

“It’s not going to be a cheap project. I mean, to be able to restore that space itself will be at least $250,000. And then, of course, we would have to furnish it. But that’s the beauty of it, we want to restore it. We could just gut it and paint the walls and throw in some furniture and that’s it. That’s not our hope, that’s not our intent,” Bell said.

The area agency on aging is now looking for the communities help, as well as attempting to secure grants for the project.

There will be a fundraiser dance on June 3rd and you can reach out to 914-876-2696 for tickets and information.

Originally designed and built in 1904 as a 120-room hotel by the Pittsburgh-based Beezer Brothers, the Dimeling Hotel ceased operation as a hotel in 1977. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 10, 1980.

It was renovated in 2000 and it transformed into the present 33 one- two bedroom apartments, complete with full kitchens, baths, and living areas, creating housing for individuals 55 years of age or older.

The Dimeling was once the center of Clearfield’s social scene and many celebrities stayed at the Dimeling including big band musicians Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, actor Clark Gable, radio personality Paul Harvey, Olympian and football star Jim Thorpe, former Pennsylvania Governor John Kinley Tener, heavyweight boxing champion Jack Dempsey, labor leader John L. Lewis, and “the tallest man in the world,” Robert Pershing Wadlow.