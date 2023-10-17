CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A federal lawsuit was filed against Clearfield County following the death of an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail.

Kaitlyn Evans, of Morrisdale, died on July 8 from a fentanyl overdose while detained at the Clearfield County Jail. Now her estate is suing the jail pursuant to violations of the 14th Amendment in relation to failure to attend to her medical emergency while exhibiting obvious signs of an opioid overdose, according to the complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Oct. 13.

Among the named defendants are Clearfield County Jails’ warden, David Gallagher, four corrections officers – CO Robert Foust, CO Kimberly Wallace, CO Zackery Clark and CO Damon Litzinger – and Sergeant Tyler Daniels, all allegedly responsible for the direct custodial care of Evans.

Alleged in the facts of the complaint, on July 6, two females housed in Cell Block E of the Clearfield County Jail suffered from fentanyl overdoses and were revived via CPR, utilizing Narcan. Once revived, the inmates admitted to ingesting fentanyl and claimed to have received it from Angela Ricketts, another inmate.

The complaint claims that following these two overdoses, officials in Clearfield County and Warden Gallagher knew that Ricketts smuggled fentanyl into the jail but did nothing to locate her remaining supply and allowed her to remain in general population.

It is also alleged that the county and warden had been aware of the prevalence and availability of narcotics in the prison blocks but had not taken action to address the issue.

On July 8, while CO Faust was making his routine wellness round at 2:30 a.m., he discovered Evans to be “slouched in her bunk in an abnormal position,” suffering from an apparent fentanyl overdose, according to the complaint. The CO did not take action to attend to or assess Evans and walked away.

The complaint alleges that around 3:05 a.m., CO Wallace was again performing a routine wellness check when she checked on Evans and found her unresponsive in her cell. No medical emergency was announced, and Sergeant Tyler Daniels was radioed to Evans’ cell.

The lawsuit notes that 911 was called at 3:11 a.m. and during those early morning hours, there was no medical staff working at Clearfield County Jail, despite medical emergencies typically occurring at night.

Following the call, CO Wallace and Evans’ cellmate removed Evans from her cell. The complaint alleges both Wallace and Daniels deliberately refused to administer CPR on Evans, removing another inmate from her cell to do it. The inmate performed CPR until EMS arrived at 3:19 a.m.

When EMS arrived, they administered Narcan and used an AED on Evans, however, she was pronounced dead at 3:38 a.m.

On these allegations, Heather Walstrom, Evans’ mother and the administratix of her estate, is suing Clearfield County and the named jail employees under the 14th Amendment for deliberate indifference and failure to protect, as well as for wrongful death among other counts.

The full complaint is available below:

The defendants have not yet filed their responses to the complaint.