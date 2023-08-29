CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Commissioners announced the appointment of an Administrator for Clearfield County Children, Youth and Family Services (CYS).

Trudy Lumadue was selected in mid-August and is bringing experience from her early career with Clearfield County CYS, her work within Clearfield County’s District Attorney’s office and as an active member of Clearfield County’s Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team.

“I truly wish Trudy the best as she starts this new chapter of her career,” District Attorney Sayers said. “Trudy has been an immense asset to the DA’s Office and to the people of Clearfield County in her role as Deputy District Attorney, where she has handled the vast majority of child physical and sexual abuse cases. As the new Director of Clearfield County CYS, I have no doubt that she will bring her experience as a prosecutor to the position and continue to advocate for the protection of some of the most vulnerable in our County.”

Lumadue will begin her new Clearfield County CYS Administrator role on Sept. 11.