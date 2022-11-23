CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Court Administrator announced the appointment of their new Commissioner on Wednesday after Antonio Scotto’s resignation in October.

Mary Tatum was appointed to the position by President Judge Fredric Ammerman, Court Administrator, F. Cortez ‘Chip’ Bell III announced. Tatum, from Houtzdale, will become the third person to serve as Commissioner for the remainder of Scotto’s term which ends in 2023. Scotto’s term ended on Oct. 10, 2022, after he stepped down for personal reasons.

Tatum’s appointment will go into effect starting on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Bell III said Tatum has her Doctorate and Master’s degrees in Public Administration, both from Capella University. She also has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Development and Family Studies from Penn State. Tatum is the Director of the Child Advocacy Center and is a certified advanced child forensic interviewer in cases that involve the abuse of children.

Bell III said that while there were other very good applicants for the vacancy, Tatum’s stood out from the rest.