CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A baseball coach at Curwensville High School had bail revoked after being charged with molesting two children, court documents show.

Thomas Patrick Harzinski, 48, is facing a slew of charges including sexual assault by a sports official, indecent assault of a person under 13, indecent assault of a person under 16, rape of a child, and more.

According to Curwensville School District, Harzinski was a baseball coach, but not a teacher with the district.

State police said they were notified March 20 about the alleged sexual assaults that happened in Pittsburgh, Williamsport, and at Harzinski’s home after one of the children’s fathers thought something wasn’t right, the criminal complaint filed in court shows.

Harzinski allegedly molested the underage children at various times in 2022 including while in a Pittsburgh hotel after a Pirates game and in Williamsport during a little league world series trip, the complaint reads.

Investigators said that both children they spoke with told them that Harzinski would buy them things, take them to games, and then claim “you owe me,” prior to molesting them, according to the criminal complaint.

Harzinski, when interviewed, told troopers he was the head baseball coach at Curwensville High School and allegedly admitted to fondling the children in Pittsburgh and at a Williamsport campground near the Little League World Series. State police said he also told them he may have touched the children’s genitals at his apartment when he was drunk, the complaint reads.

“There are so many great volunteers and coaches that do amazing things for our youth. They tend to be pillars in the community and looked up to by so many for the good that they do in molding the next generation. Sadly though, there are predators out there that violate their duty to help these children. Instead, they steal the innocence of the children in their care, which is what Harzinski is charged with doing in Curwensville. I applaud the strength of these children in coming forward and telling their stories. Hopefully, their actions will be an example for other victims and so that they know that prosecutors and law enforcement take these allegations very seriously, especially in protecting our youth.” Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers

“The school district was informed yesterday of an investigation with our baseball coach Tom Harzinski. The district immediately suspended Mr. Harzinski upon being notified. At this time, we know he was arraigned on multiple felony counts and is currently incarcerated with bail denied. The alleged incidents occurred off of school property. We are all in a state of shock and concerned about our students, staff, and community. We are working hard to ensure our students and staff receive all of the support we can offer, while at the same time working closely with law enforcement.” Curwensville School District

Harzinski was arrested and placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail being revoked, citing being a “high risk to children in the community,” the court dockets show.