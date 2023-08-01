CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — DuBois residents may soon see a new name for the Sandy Bridge honoring Air Force Veteran and Pennsylvania State Trooper Brad Wilson.

Wilson was wounded in 2013 while serving a search warrant in Jefferson County. Wilson became a quadriplegic due the injury he sustained. Members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Pennsylvania State Police approached Sandy Township about the renaming of the bridge and supervisors knew they had to do it.

“Supervisors felt very strongly that his service to the country in the Air Force as a veteran and additionally as a Pennsylvania State Police officer really meant a lot to the area,” Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said. “Brad Wilson is a resident of Sandy Township. So it’s even more important for us that the bridge be dedicated in his honor.”

Sandy Township, The City of DuBois, and Clearfield County Commissioners are all endorsing the name change. Arbaugh also hopes that honoring Wilson and other first responders can encourage more volunteering.

“One of the really important, critical parts of this is to help folks want to become first responders in the community and really assist and do things like Brad Wilson did for Sandy Township and the community around here,” Arbaugh said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The next step is getting the name change through legislation.