CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge in Clearfield County was dedicated on Friday, April 21 to a fallen World War II hero.

The bridge crosses Muddy Run as part of the Tyrone Pike/State Route 729 in Beccaria and Gulich Townships and will now be known as TSGT Arthur K. Stiles Memorial Bridge.

Stiles was born and raised in Beccaria and served with the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. On December 5, 1943, TSGT Stiles was killed in action at the age of 22 in Cognac, France.

State Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) held the ceremony and representatives from Stiles family were in attendance.