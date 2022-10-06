CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The St. John Lutheran Church in Clearfield held a bridge dedication ceremony to honor a Clearfield native PennDOT worker who was killed while working.

Gerald Confer was born on Aug. 21, 1952, in Clearfield and attended Clearfield High School. Confer was employed by PennDOT and worked on the systematic technique to analyze and manage Pennsylvania’s pavements program.

On Sept. 18, 1984, Confer, along with his coworker, sustained critical injuries when their PennDOT vehicle was struck in the rear by a truck at Exit 16 on Interstate 80.

Confer dies as a result of his injuries on Sept. 19, 1984.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, Senate Transportation Committee Chair Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), said that one part of Act 23 designates a bridge carrying Pennsylvania Route 879 over the West Branch Susquehanna River, Lawrence Township as the Gerald “Jerry” Confer Memorial Bridge.

During the ceremony, Gerald’s Nephew Richard Donahue was able to speak about some of the memories he had with his uncle.

“So the one thing that sticks out to me about my uncle Jerry well two things is that music was his life, high school he picked up a guitar and pretty much never put it down,” Donahue said.