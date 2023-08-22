CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) welcomed the community to a ceremony to rename a bridge after a local Vietnam War hero, Robert Lee Quick.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m., Langerholc welcomed community members for the ceremony to the Powell Street Bridge in Morris Township. The bridge was then renamed PFC Robert Lee Quick Memorial Bridge, in honor of time PFC Quick served in the Marine Corps.

“To honor the bravery and sacrifice of an American taken much too soon, this bridge will forever be known as the PFC Robert Lee Quick Memorial Bridge, so that his name and heroic deeds will never be forgotten,” Langerholc said.

Born in Philipsburg, PFC Quick attended West Branch High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in July 1967.

PFC Quick arrived in Vietnam on Christmas Day 1967 and served as rifleman with the 3rd Squad, 2nd Platoon, Company K, 3rd Battalion and 3rd Marine Division.

On Feb. 7, 1968, PFC Quick’s company was engaged in enemy fire near Gio Linh, in the Quang Tri Province. During this exchange, a hand grenade was thrown into the hole from which PFC Quick and his company were engaging. PFC Quick heroically grabbed the grenade and attempted to throw it out of the hole.

The grenade detonated prior to leaving PFC Quick’s hand, killing him instantly. PFC Quick was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross and the Purple hear. He was only 18 years old when he was killed in the line of duty.