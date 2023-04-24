CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A “pocket park” is coming to Clearfield County but for plans to move forward the county’s Redevelopment Authority must demolish a blighted building.

The former Brody’s/Home Furnishings building along N. 2nd Street would become an area that will be able to host events, vendors, food trucks and more, Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse said in a Facebook post in March.

“We are having the bid specifications carried out and once they are complete we will bid out the project,” Lisa Kovalick of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County said. “This project takes time and more importantly money. Neither of which grows on trees. The Authority has been in contact with Borough Officials and the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation. While the most fruitful objective is to keep the buildings we have for tax base and future development, the Brody’s building is in such deplorable shape it would be too costly to renovate. In its place, we look to build a quaint pocket park for the residents and visitors of the Borough.”

RACC will have to be careful with demolition. Part of the building is shared with Jim’s Sports Center, Strouse said, and that they will have to be careful to not damage any surrounding properties.

Strouse also said how it was a shame the lack of maintenance among other things are the reason that the building must be destroyed.

“First of all, let me start by saying that it’s completely unacceptable that such a large property in the heart of our beautiful downtown was let go for so many years,” Strouse said. “Routine maintenance, decent ownership, and good tenants could have prevented the situation we have now.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Strouse did not specify when work would start but stated that it is being done as quickly as possible.