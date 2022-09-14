CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Wholesales Paper Company is celebrating 100 years of service to the region.

In 1922 Andrew J. Peterson, from Sweden, started the business and served the mining industry and small stores around the area. Today the company serves larger healthcare, commercial and industrial accounts. The company has also been family owned since its opening.

“I feel really honored with the customers we’ve had over the past years, with the salespeople and our employees,” Chairman and CEO, Joel E. Peterson, said. “For Clearfield and the region and the support we’ve had, we’ve had a good workforce.”

To celebrate, the company invited many of its clients, friends, and family members to a golf outing at the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club where there was a special day filled with music, food, and other entertainment.

This celebration started back in January when the company began organizing. Many of the members, vendors and clients of Clearfield Wholesale Paper were excited for the event to finally come to fruition.

Since 1922 the world has faced many different situations and hardships. However, the Clearfield Wholesale Paper Company prevailed in the end and is looking forward to the future.

“CWP survived that in 1936 Cw survived the largest flood they’ve ever seen. Three years later you had WWII start they survived that, so like my theme song for the night is called unstoppable, CWP was is and always will be unstoppable,” Vice President of Sales Thomas Marasco said.