CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County butcher donated 300 pounds of processed and packaged meat to the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA).

The Country Butcher professionally butchered, processed and packaged the meat and it will now be distributed to seniors who need extra food.

Owner Jason Gill said beef, pork, chicken, and other commercially offered products are available at their store in Clearfield. Over the past year, 13 families benefited from donations of food from the Country Butcher, with some even receiving a brand-new freezer, free of charge, in which to keep the donated food.

Jason Gill of the Country Butcher, left, presents MRAAA Facilities, Property, and Project Manager Jim Cutler with a donation of 300 pounds of packaged meat for consumers of the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging.

“I just like to give,” Gill said. “I’m blessed to have a business and a family that gives me the means to do it. It just feels good to do it.”

Gill also participates in the Hunters Sharing the Harvest program, which has worked to donate wild game to those in need since 1991.

Gill said he and his team process between 1,200 and 1,500 deer each year at their processing facility in Woodland, PA. Hunters who wish to donate a deer to the Share the Harvest program need only to drop it off at the Woodland Facility with a completed tag, at no charge, and the meat will go to someone in need.

The Country Butcher’s retail location is located at 135 Race Street.