CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Clearfield County, the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) delivers nearly 800 hot meals per day through the Meals on Wheels program.

The Clearfield County Commissioners recently signed a proclamation declaring March 2023 as the 21st Annual March for Meals Month. MRAAA has announced that it will participate in the month-long, nationwide celebration of Meals on Wheels.

In March of 1972, President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. This critical support and federal funding has fueled the growth of the Meals on Wheels network for more than 50 years.

“Too many people who have retired, living on pensions, and now we have people many way up in their 90’s and some over 100 that don’t even drive anymore,” Marketing Coordinator Joan Bracco said. “So it’s important to make sure they have nutrition, that they’re eating.”

During March, several county officials will be stepping up to deliver meals and show their support for the program. The MRAAA will also be giving special recognition to drivers.

“The drivers I can easily see really are the most popular people in this agency as far as consumers are concerned they are it and they should be,” Bracco said.

Community-based Meals on Wheels programs from across the country will join forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the resources needed to reach every senior in need of a nutritious meal, friendly visit and a safety check.

For some residents, this is the only way they can get meals.

“I think a lot of people don’t cook they don’t cook their meals and a lot of the seniors if they didn’t have the meals they wouldn’t eat,” Clearfield resident Barbara Shaw said.

Shaw says she isn’t sure what she would do without the help.

“I really don’t, truly don’t know, I would probably have to buy it and food is expensive I live by myself, I live alone and I do have problems getting out to get food so it is convenient for us,” Shaw said.

For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute, or speak out for the seniors in your community this March, visit https://www.mraaa.life/ or call 814-765-2696.