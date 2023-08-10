CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Water quality in the borough of Irvona will soon be improved following the application for financial assistance, according to Representative Dallas Kephart (R – Clearfield/Cambria).

The Irvona Municipal Authority applied for and will receive a grant of more than $465,000 and a low-interest loan of more than $1.2 million for the installation of a new polyvinyl chloride waterline. The new line will replace 14,000 feet of asbestos and cement waterline.

The funding will comes from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST), which provides low-interest loans and grants for new construction or improvements to public and private drinking water, stormwater and sewage treatment facilities.

“There is an understood expectation that clean water will be the product when someone opens a faucet,” Kephart said. “That means infrastructure has to be maintained, and I’m happy to report this successful effort to keep that promise to the residents of Irvona.”

Any questions can be directed to Kephart’s Clearfield district office at 814-765-0609, his Hastings office at 814- 247-6210 or his Osceola Mills office at 814-339-6544.