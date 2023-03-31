CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Commissioners have approved a second wave of opioid settlements, according to Chairman John Sobel.

They will be receiving a base amount of $761,000 and an incentive payment of $1,700,000. It will be paid over the course of 15 years. The lawsuit was filed in the spring of 2020 against companies and it accused them of driving the opioid crisis.

It includes major pharmaceutical companies like CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and more. Clearfield County commissioners joined into a settlement from that lawsuit in December of 20-21.

The money would be used for drug treatment programs and other initiatives that are used for opioid remediation.