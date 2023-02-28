CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This morning students from Clearfield County 4-H spoke to commissioners about proclaiming a week in March as Pennsylvania 4-H week.

Students talked about how 4-H has positively impacted each and every one of them as well as how 4-H has set them up for their future. One student commented on how 4-H has helped him become more sociable as well as teach public speaking skills as well as leadership skills. Another student plans on taking her skills from 4-H and going to school to be a veterinarian for bigger animals.

Pennsylvania 4-H week in Clearfield County would be from March 12 to March 18.

4-H is Pennsylvania’s largest youth development organization that helps build life skills, explore careers, and help young people find their passion in life. Each member works with dedicated adults to complete challenging and rewarding projects that help develop real-world skills. More information can be found on their website here.

Faculty also got to speak to commissioners during the meeting where they thanked the students.

“Thanks to the students for helping present this message of importance for 4-H and the life skills that it brings to the table, and these kids showcased that today so I’m very proud of them. I love working with the kids and love working with the volunteers, we couldn’t do it without our volunteers,” 4-H Extension Educator Hannah Alexander said.

Commissioners praised the students for presenting at the meeting and Commissioner John Sobel read the proclamation. He also added how 4-H is an important resource for Pennsylvania agriculture.

Nearly 78,000 youth participants across the state of Pennsylvania make up 4-H, including over 6,000 volunteers.