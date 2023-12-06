CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Commissioners across the Commonwealth are looking for the state to finalize funding for emergency communications management.

In Pennsylvania, residents pay a 911 surcharge of $1.65 every month. The fee goes directly to the 911 center. Currently, the fee is set to end at the end of January, unless the state can make a choice. Commissioners are not only calling for a renewal but also a raise.

Governor Shapiro proposed raising the surcharge to $1.97 per month. The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) is attempting to raise it to $2.30 a month to help with the rise of costs and inflation.

“We’re already operating with some slim aspects to our 911 services just because of how difficult it is to find employees and rising costs and things like that,” Commissioner John Sobel said.

“Our commissioner’s association would like to see $2.30, but I suspect a $1.97 is where we ought to land and where we should land. That will buy us some time,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.

Glass added that if the current fee expires the county could be facing a cost of over two million dollars, which could raise taxes.

“We’ll have to raise revenue. I mean we’re talking about $2 million that we’re counting on,” Glass said. “That’s a lot of money and we don’t have that just lying around.”

The extra surcharge is something that many may not even notice on their bill.

“We’re talking about, 30-some cents on everybody’s phone bill. Nobody notices that you wouldn’t even know it was on your bill if we hadn’t told you it was there, Glass added.

Commissioners hope a decision is made soon before they have to take action.