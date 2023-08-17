CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing felony charges after a 10-year-old girl told child youth services that she was being sexually assaulted.

Michael Lutz, 47, and Nichole Lutz, 42, both of Philipsburg were accused of covering up the abuse by offering to buy the girl items such as a bicycle and a trampoline.

State police learned of the alleged sexual assaults after the girl reported it to her teacher in May. Officials at the child’s school then reported the information to Child Youth Services.

According to a criminal complaint, the girl claimed Michael had assaulted her at two separate residences, one being a trailer in Bradford Township and the other a home in Decatur Township.

Michael Lutz, 47, of Philipsburg. Image provided by the Clearfield County Prison.

When speaking with officials at the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center, the girl claimed Michael had been having sex with her since she was 4 years old. She alleged that Michael had sex with her multiple times at multiple locations and would also touch her inappropriately.

Michael was later questioned by troopers about the accusations. When asked about the alleged assaults, Michael claimed it was the girl who had touched him inappropriately and that she would do sexually inappropriate actions.

According to the complaint, Michael claimed the incidents with the child happened on three separate occasions and that he would tell her to stop. Troopers said Michael denied having sex with the girl or having ever inappropriately touched her.

Nichole Lutz, 42, of Philipsburg. Image provided by the Clearfield County Prison.

On May 15, the girl told investigators she had a recent phone conversation with Michael where he allegedly asked her to say she lied about the assaults. According to the complaint, Michael told the girl he would buy her a bicycle and a trampoline and that he would stop touching her.

The child claimed Nichole also told her to say she made up the allegations and also said she would buy items for her. When investigators spoke to Nichole, she admitted to telling the girl to say she lied, according to the complaint.

Michael and Nichole were arraigned Wednesday evening and briefly taken to the Clearfield County Prison. They were both released Thursday after posting their bail through a bondsman. Michael was being held on $50,000 bail while Nichole was being held on $10,000 bail.

Michael is facing a slew of charges including seven felony counts of rape of a child, seven counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, seven counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and 23 other related charges.

Nichole is facing three felony charges including intimidating a person to give false or misleading information, intimidating a witness and endangering the welfare of children.