CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An 89-year-old man was killed Friday after a crash in Clearfield County, according to troopers.

Richard Hoover, of Curwensville, was in his 2017 Hyundai Elantra when he tried to pull out from a parking lot and onto state route 879 in Pike Township just after 11:30 in the morning, state police out of Clearfield wrote in a crash report.

Hoover ended up pulling out in front of a 2015 box truck, that was headed west, and caused a crash that sent both drivers to the hospital, state police said.

Hoover was later pronounced dead at the hospital, troopers said. Seat belts were also worn by both drivers, the report noted.

Rescue Horse and Ladder, PennDOT, Eagle Towing and Cummings Towing assisted state police at the scene.