CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Several crews in Clearfield County responded to a crash that resulted in entrapment this morning along SR 219.

According to the Rescue Hose & Ladder Facebook post, crews were dispatched at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to a vehicle accident in Greenwood Township.

The tractor-trailer had gone through the guardrail for an unknown reason and rolled over an embankment. It was hauling an iron powder substance at the time.

The Mahaffey Fire Department was the first on the scene and found that the driver of the vehicle was heavily entrapped.

Crews used sawzalls, hydraulic cutters, spreaders and rams to assist with getting the driver out.

The extraction took over an hour according to the Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.