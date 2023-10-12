CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Crime Stoppers has been relaunched as a tool community members can use to report on crime in the area.

Clearfield County Crime Stoppers is a volunteer organization made up of local businesses, community members and law enforcement that work to reduce crime, work towards solutions for crime and reward individuals who provide information that leads to the arrests of criminals.

There will now be signs hung up throughout the county that will have the phone number that people can call to provide information relating to a crime or suspected crime.

Calls to the Crime Stoppers line are received by a call center, which utilizes a no-caller ID line and does not record conversations. The information is then forwarded to the proper law enforcement agency for handling.

“Law enforcement can only be in so many places at a time. And some of the best information that law enforcement gets is from the general public about drug houses, drug activities, other things that people see going on that law enforcement doesn’t. They need community involvement,” Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.

Tips can also be submitted online, which is also secure and anonymous. Online tips can be submitted on the District Attorney’s website. Phone tips can be submitted by calling 877-927-TIPS (8411).