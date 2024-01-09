CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A shortage of staff members is creating problems as well as lengthy delays at the Clearfield County Domestic Relations office.

As of Jan. 9, there are seven open positions with nearly 1,300 open cases. The positions include office supervisor, enforcement officer, and conference officer. The open positions are causing major delays in the system. If a resident were to file for support on Jan. 9, they wouldn’t be assisted until Feb. 16.

“Even after the recommended orders are entered, that could take up to a week following the conference. Probably be another month until the first payment comes in. So we’re looking at the biggest part of two months until you get your first support check,” Director Rick Redden said.

This is causing concern in the domestic relations office as well as the courts, especially in domestic violence cases where residents rely on the payment to get away.

“They’ve got to make a real big decision at this point. You got to have money to live, but if I can’t get it for two months, do I stick it out here at home or do it, you know, do I leave and take my chances here,” Redden said.

According to Redden, they are able to complete about three conferences a day. If positions are filled, they can do nine a day and cut down on the delay. The office is now receiving assistance from area police departments to serve warrants.

“If it does come up and it’s a domestic relations warrant, they do help us. And we’re most appreciative of all the support that we’re getting right now. But normally we would have enforcement officers in the field and we would be working those warrants ourselves. We just don’t have the staff to do that,” Redden said.

Redden added one of the biggest contributors to the difficulty of hiring and retaining employees is the starting pay. The rate is just $15.40 an hour. Now the domestic relations office is looking for assistance from the courts and commissioners.

“I do realize and really this is not anything against the commissioner’s situation, I don’t want to do that. But they need to step in and they need to offer some assistance,” Redden said.

However, there is additional funding through incentive funds. It is based on performance measures of over 80% in specific categories. If met, the county is paid by the Commonwealth to be used for hiring and retention of employees. It can also be used for the enhancement of domestic relations operations. Redden said there is about $2.2 million in the account.

Through a cooperative agreement, the county also received a 66% reimbursement back from the Commonwealth for all general operations of domestic relations.

“So what we would do is get the 66% back from the Commonwealth, and use 34% from those incentive funds to make it whole. No cost to the county anything,” Redden said. “So we feel as though we could resolve the problem ourselves, but we need their cooperation to do it. They have to pass it as a salary board, the court has to be in agreement with that. The commissioners are up against it because we do have a labor union here. So there’s union issues that you’ve got to get through. I get all that, but we’re in a desperate situation.”

Redden added that they are in the talks of adding interns to the office for a possible solution but as of now the domestic relations office is in a critical spot and need help.