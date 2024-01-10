CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Elections Office is notifying residents that the annual letters for mail-in voters were printed with the incorrect deadline date.

Between December 26 and December 28, 2023, the office sent out over 6,000 letters to mail-in voters with the incorrect deadline date of May 9, 2023. The correct deadline date should have read April 16, 2024.

This was a clerical error on the elections office’s part and will not affect the acceptance of any application or ballots once sent out and received back.

“Approximately, February the first, we’re going to reevaluate and see how many we haven’t received,” Director Dawn Graham said. “For those people who haven’t received or we haven’t received the application back from, we’re going to probably send some type of notice out to them.”

If anyone has already applied, the election office assures them that the applications are being processed and when the ballot is ready, it will be sent out. Residents can also request a new application or stop into the elections office and fill out an application in person.

Any further questions should be directed to the Clearfield County Election Office at 814-765-2642 ext. 5053.