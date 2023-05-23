CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield residents may see more purple in the area as the Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County prepares for its relay on Saturday, June 3.

The purple is part of the organization’s “Paint the Town Purple” campaign in which they are encouraging residents to spread awareness by decorating with purple bows, purple ribbons, and purple paint. The community is encouraged to be as creative as they want to be with their decorative choices.

“We are just spreading awareness for the cause and the mission of the American Cancer Society, which is to end cancer as we know it for everyone,” Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County Public Relations Chair Cammeron Ogden said.

This year the organization is celebrating its 30th anniversary. With this, there will be more celebrations for those fighting as well as a goal to raise $95,000.

During the relay there will be a survivor caregiver reception at 5:30 p.m. and then a survivor ceremony at 6 p.m. Odgen described what the survivor ceremony means more in-depth.

“All the survivors in the community take a special lap,” Odgen said. “It’s really special to see everybody cheering them on and welcoming them and kind of giving them high fives and loud claps to, encourage them on their journey. The American Cancer Society recognizes that the moment you’re diagnosed with cancer, you are a survivor. If you are one-day post-diagnosis or 30 years post-diagnosis, I want you to come out and be recognized.”

This year Relay For Life partnered with Revived & Company to hold the event.

“For the last six years, we have held our old school house spring and fall market here on the property. Lots of times our event coincides with Relay for Life. We just believe that community partnership is a really important thing,” Revived & Company Owner Jill Owens said.

“Currently, right now in our lives, we have many people that are close to us who are battling cancer and it just touches so many lives,” Owens said.

During the event, there will be plenty of entertainment and shopping opportunities. There will be live music, food trucks and a variety of vendors. Vendors will be selling anything from antiques to handmade items.

“There’s just so many neat things about the community that will be here that we don’t normally get to experience,” Owens added.

Many proceeds from vendors will also be donated back to Relay For Life. But this can’t be done without community support.

“This event is an opportunity for the community to come together to raise awareness, to support our local community for those who have been affected by cancer. For those who maybe don’t have their loved ones with them anymore, this is an opportunity to still feel seen,” Ogden said.

Ogden recounted a memory she had from when the event began in 1993.

“I remember being in a stroller pushed by my parents participating in Relay when I went off to college. I still continued to be part of Relay in other capacities. It’s just nice to be back in my hometown, giving back to the event that means so much to me,” Ogden said.

To donate or to find more information about the relay you can check out the Relay For Life website here.