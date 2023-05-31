CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There is now a location in Clearfield County where exchanges can be made under 24/7 surveillance.

Mayor of Clearfield Borough, Mason Strouse, announced the installation of the Safe Exchange Zone on Wednesday, May 31. It is located outside the former Clearfield Borough Police Department, which is at 14 S Front Street in Downtown Clearfield.

“I am pleased we are able to create a simple, safe space for our residents,” Strouse said. “My hope is we can provide a secure location for people who need it.”

These two spots are reserved for people looking to perform custody exchanges, complete online transactions, or meet someone in a public space. The area is under 24/7 surveillance and well-lit. Signage has been installed marking the spaces as a Safe Exchange Zone.

The signage also encourages residents to call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency or call County Control at (814) 765-1533 if there is a non-emergency issue.