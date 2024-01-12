CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The music acts for the 163rd annual Clearfield County Fair have been announced.

The fair, which will be July 12-20, will be welcoming three artists over the course of the eight day celebration. There will also be a wide range of new contests, exhibits, shows and entertainment. The fair has also partnered with Powers Great Midways, a new carnival that will be coming to Clearfield.

The following music artists will perform live:

Warren Zeiders – July 12

Rick Springfield – July 19

Riley Green – July 20

Tickets will go on sale soon and can be found on the Clearfield County Fair website.

Historically, the fair was held from July 30 through August 5, however, the dates changed when the managers decided to look for a new carnival that would stay with the fair long term.