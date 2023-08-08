CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time in over 80 years, the 2024 Clearfield County Fair will not be taking place the first week of August.

The dates for the 2024 fair will be July 12-20. The fair is being pushed up three weeks and also adding three days. The change comes after the fair board approved a new carnival. The carnival is Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment out of North Carolina.

“We wanted to find a carnival that wanted to work with us in the long term,” Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom said. “After about a year of working on this, we got word from a carnival company that was willing to come to Clearfield. However, we would have to look at a date change and unfortunately, we had to go against tradition and change our dates.”

The fair board understands the fair date change could possibly impact vendors. Not only can it impact vendors but the fair will now be taking place during the Jefferson County Fair.

“By adding days it’s going to create conflicts with some vendors, but also we have already got several phone calls from other vendors that would like to get into our fair,” Hallstrom said. “Of course, that’s going to be more entertainment that we’re going to have to look at and we’re already starting that process.”

Hallstrom says that the fair needs to make changes to keep going and hopefully to bring more revenue.

“I’m excited to see what it does for the community, that’s the biggest reason we do this,” Hallstrom said. “We’ve got to maintain these fairgrounds for the other 51 weeks out of the year and to do that we need the revenue. We’re hoping by doing this date change with this new carnival, it’s going to create some more revenue for us so we can keep moving forward.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Hallstrom also says the fair needs to move in the right direction so they are not stuck in the past.