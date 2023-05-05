CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friday was about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in Clearfield County and Representative Dallas Kephart recognized Technical Sergeant Richard L. Beers for his sacrifices in World War II with a bridge dedication.

Kephart dedicated the Mill Street Bridge which crosses Clearfield Creek on the Coalport Borough/ Beccaria Township line as the TSGT Richard L. Beers Memorial Bridge. This event is the result of legislation authored by state Rep. Tommy Sankey’s, whose district included portions of Cambria and Clearfield counties, House Bill 2864 that became law as part of Act 140 of 2022.

TSGT Beers was killed in action on Nov. 9, 1942, making him the first military member from the Coalport area killed in World War II. He was awarded the purple heart.

“Well he was the first one killed in the area and the VFW is named after him and I’m glad we finally got a bridge named after him,” Lucille Matthew the sister of TSGT Beers said.

TSGT Beers was born Aug. 30, 1923., to Levi R. Beers and Catherine (Van Scoyoc) Beers. He is a 1941 graduate of Beccaria Township High School. TSGT Beers enlisted in the Army Air Corps in September 1941. During his service, TGST Beers was a top turret gunner assigned to the 306th Bomber Group and the 423rd Bomber Squadron.