CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One local fisherman was recognized for 50 years of service to make sure Pennsylvania waterways are filled with fish.

In 1973 John Duck decided he would start volunteering with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Fast forward 50 years and today Duck has assisted in over 1500 fish stockings. He’s also worked with multiple fish and game officers and captains to pass down knowledge of the territory and patterns he has encountered.

“You show up to enjoy the fun, and you might not always realize everything that goes on behind the scenes to create these opportunities,” Waste Water Conservation Officer Manager Justin Schillaci said. “Guys like John, you have them all over the state that take the time and energy out of their own lives to basically contribute to enhancing these experiences.”

Through the years Duck has become an avid fly fisherman and he also enjoys creating his own handmade lures. He has become an instrumental part of enhancing angling opportunities in Clearfield County by helping stock thousands of fish.

“I enjoyed fishing and seeing where the fish went,” Duck said. “I also enjoy catching the fish. It’s fantastic to receive the award.”

Duck has also volunteered with additional stockings that local trout enthusiast Pat Domico orchestrates through his “Squirrel Tails for Trout” program. John’s knowledge of the local streams is second to none. He is aware of all of the county’s stocking points and strives to help improve the accessibility of those fish through landowner contact.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), State Representative Dallas Kephart, and Squirrel Tails for Trout recognized John Duck with the presentation of the Stanley Long Outstanding Volunteer Service Award.

The award is presented to individuals who have provided remarkable volunteer service to the anglers and boaters of Pennsylvania. The award honors the memory of Stanley Long, who served the PFBC for more than 55 years as a volunteer law enforcement officer.

In May 1947, Long became a special fish warden in Lehigh County. During his tenure. his title changed to deputy fish warden, deputy waterways patrolman, and Deputy WCO. He logged more than 50.000 hours of volunteer service to Pennsylvania anglers and boaters. His service included law enforcement, fish stocking, and information and education efforts. He worked for eight PFBC executive directors, five law enforcement bureau directors, and seven district WCOs.