CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County welcomed the board president of the organization into DuBois on Sept. 29 after he completed five days of biking.

John Farr, board president of the Clearfield County Habitat, biked for five days to raise money for the organization. This was Farr’s 23rd year of embarking on his “Bike2Build” journey, where he travelled 300 miles for the cause.

Farr biked from New York to DuBois and the community was encouraged to follow Farr along the trail on the habitat’s Facebook page, where they could track his journey as well as donate to the cause.

On Sept. 29 at around 5 p.m., Farr was welcomed at the winery at Wilcox in DuBois by members of the community and the habitat.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To read more about Farr’s journey and the habitat, visit the Clearfield County Habitat Facebook.