CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple agencies and officials participated in an active shooter drill at Curwensville High School Monday to prepare if the unthinkable happens.

What many think to be a normal day at school can quickly turn into a tragedy. Active shooter situations in our nations schools have unfortunately become more common in recent years. So far in 2022, there have been a total of 27 mass shootings and being prepared can be the difference in saving as many lives possible.

With the school year about to begin in Clearfield County, officials want to make sure everyone knows what do if such a situation were to occur.

“PSP and Clearfield EMA are hosting this not only for law enforcement to respond to an active shooter but also EMS, Fire, 911 dispatchers all players that would have to be part of this kind of tragedy to get this type of training,” Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said. “It is imperative that these officers know the buildings they might have to respond to and that they work together with different agencies.”

One of the first agencies on the scene during the drill was Curwensville Borough Police Department. Officer Zachary Dodson said their job is to go inside the school and find the threat.

“My part in today, I was the first officer on the scene other than our SRO. So my part and my team’s part that went in was to go in and actually find the shooter, that’s our first goal today,” Dodson said.

The response of police in Uvalde Texas during the shooting at Robb Elementary that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers has faced extensive criticism. District Attorney Ryan Sayers ensures when the police arrive on the scene, they will go into the building.

“We have to let the officers use their training, their experience when responding to a scenario whatever it is. If lives are on the line these officers are going to go in. At the end of the day that’s what we need, officers that are willing to put their lives on the line if it absolutely is required of them. And as I said I pray that never occurs here in Clearfield County,” Sayers said.