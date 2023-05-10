CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When you’re 16 you likely are not thinking about becoming an author but one local high schooler was able to turn an average car ride into a children’s book.

Isaiah Snyder is a sophomore at Clearfield Area Junior/Senior High School and now he is a published author.

“I was driving on Interstate 80 with my dad and it was raining that day and we were crossing the bridge to enter Clearfield and I saw a rainbow and it just sparked my head. What if a leprechaun worked at a factory and that made rainbows,” Snyder said.

That idea now lives within the book titled “The Rainbow Factory”.

“The Rainbow Factory” is about a leprechaun who was working in a factory that makes rainbows, and he realizes that one of the light bulbs is burned out, so he has to go and try to replace it. So he goes on to journey to get a light bulb, but each time he fails, it breaks. He then realizes that he just had to turn the light bulb turn on.

It isn’t just his words written on the pages but hand-drawn pictures too. Snyder says it took him less than two weeks to complete the book, however publishing was a little late.

“It was late at night and I got bored. So I thought, why not look at different publishing companies in Pennsylvania? And I found one Dorrance publishing, and I submitted it without even asking my parents. Not thinking of anything would happen. And a couple of days later they emailed me back and it freaked me out. So I didn’t reply back to them for a whole month,” Snyder said.

The book is now able to be purchased online and it offers a simple message to kids.

“Well, I want them to, you know, be careful. Make sure you check all your steps and anyone can do whatever you want to want to put your mind to it.”

This may be Snyder’s first book but it definitely won’t be his last.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“I am hoping to make more books,” Snyder said. “I think I want to stick with the children’s book genre for now, but I hope to eventually get into short narratives and maybe do like a whole collection of short narratives someday. But right now I want to continue just writing children’s books.”