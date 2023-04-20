CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Coalport, travelers crossing Clearfield Creek on Lyleville Road in Beccaria Township will now cross the Corporal Cecil J. Snyder Memorial Bridge.

Dallas Kephart, PennDOT, the Coalport VWF, and the Glendale High School marching band celebrated the life of Cecil Snyder with a bridge dedication.

In the small town of Lyleville, right outside of Coalport, a man named Cecil Snyder lived there. He enlisted in the United States Amy Air Corps in May of 1939.

Snyder received specialized training as a technician. He wanted to serve his country and protect the freedoms of his homeland. At the outbreak of WWII, Cpl. Snyder served in the Pacific Theater, defending the Philippine Islands. Snyder was killed in December 1944.

Fast forward to 2023 and Cpl. Snyder now has a bridge in his dedication.

“Well, it’s important because we need to honor our nation’s heroes,” State Representative Dallas Kephart said. “Corporal Snyder was a hero in this area, gave his life fighting for the allied forces. The United States, against foreign adversaries. And it’s just important to honor our heroes.”

The dedication is the result of legislation authored in 2019 as House Bill 65 by 73rd District State Legislator Tommy Sankey, who represented portions of Cambria and Clearfield counties. The legislation became law as part of Act 44 of 2019.

“It’s very meaningful because our family goes back actually in Pennsylvania to 1720. And so to be recognized is really, really something,” Snyder’s Niece Joyce Mcghee said.

CPL Snyder received a purple heart, WWII Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Arm Good Conduct Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal.

“You know, I think it’s just the memory of the fallen, you know, meeting the family and so forth,” Kephart added. “We’re eternally grateful for the sacrifices of our men and women in uniform. And that includes Corporal Snyder in the past. It’s important that we don’t forget those people. And to do this. And his memory is important.”