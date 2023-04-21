CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Easter Bone Hunt is set to take place this weekend and you’re invited to bring your pet out for a fun weekend!

The hunt will take place on Sunday, April 23 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. The price to have your pet participate is $2. The hunt will specifically take place behind the cow barns.

Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. and the hunt will start at 2 p.m. There will also be 50/50 raffles, a chance auction and pictures with the Easter bunny.

The event will benefit the Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic and the Animal Welfare Council of the Alleghenies.

All dogs must be on a leash and vaccinated to attend. No flex leashes will be permitted.

If you have questions you can contact 814 – 592 – 4469.