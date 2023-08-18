CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The PA State Broadband Authority (PSBA) is asking for local government feedback for Broadband Infrastructure Project (BIP) grant applications.

To assist local municipalities with preparing feedback, the Clearfield County Commissioners will hold a series of forums to review the various project applications that have been submitted to PSBA. They also want to discuss the potential impact on citizens and address questions that residents may have.

The forum dates and locations are as follows:

Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m. at the Starlight Restaurant in Mahaffey

Tuesday, August 29 at 6 p.m. at the Madera Fire Hall

Wednesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. at the Morris Township Municipal Building

Thursday, August 31 at 6 p.m. at River’s Landing event center in Clearfield

These forums are designed for municipal leaders such as council members and township supervisors. The public is welcome; however, seating may be limited and public comment may be extremely limited.

Any questions regarding these forums can be emailed to cccomm@clearfieldco.org.