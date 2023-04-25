CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Representatives in Clearfield County will be hosting a forum for truck drivers this week.

State Reps. Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) and Dallas Kephart (R-Cambria/Clearfield) are looking forward to meeting and hearing from CDL drivers in their area. The meeting is set for Thursday, April 27 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Clearfield Fairgrounds Expo building.

At the meeting, drivers will be able to openly ask questions and express concerns. You can register for the meeting by calling Kephart’s office at 814 – 765 – 0609. Or you can register online through Armanini’s website.

“Anyone who operates a commercial vehicle under a CDL license knows the many challenges facing operators,” Armanini said. “We wanted to give these men and women on whom so much is depended for our economy to run an opportunity to gather, ask questions and express their concerns about their profession.”

Ernest Snyder from the Public Utility Enforcement Office, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Division Administrator Christopher G. Henry, and Pennsylvania State Police Motor Carrier Enforcement Officers Scott Merritts and John Connor will make presentations, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

“We only ask anyone planning to attend to register in advance for planning purposes,” Kephart added. “CDL drivers are hardworking individuals who rarely get to tell the story from the road to someone willing to listen, and listening is what this gathering is all about.”