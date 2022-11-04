CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 2nd annual Thanksgiving in a Box is being sponsored by New Story Schools DuBois.
The food drive has started and they’re hoping to collect the necessary items to support many families in their community. New Story Schools is collecting donations from individuals, organizations and businesses to package together a box full of food.
The main donation station is at New Story School DuBois, which is located at 460 Jeffers Street. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 14.
Where can you donate?
- DuBois Chamber of Commerce
- The DuBois Mall (Multiple store locations will have stations)
- Lakeside United Methodist Church
- Baka’s Barbershop/WPAL Fitness Center
- Life Community Church
- St. Catherine of Siena Church
- Treasure Lake Interdenominational Church
- First United Presbyterian Church
- Christian Missionary Alliance
What can be donated?
- Turkeys (Or gift cards)
- Boxed mashed potatos
- Boxed stuffing
- Canned vegetables (Green beans or corn)
- Cranberry sauce
- Gravy
Boxes are set to be distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the DuBois Mall (next to UZI’s) from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. or until the boxes are gone.
For more information or questions you can contact Tim Port at (814) 201- 9256 or timothy.port@newstoryschools.com.