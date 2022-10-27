CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Veteran Appreciation day is November 11, and each year the country works to honor those who served.

Ahead of Veteran Appreciation Day, Senator Wayne Langerholc gave a small favor to the men and women who have served.

Honoring those who sacrificed their lives to protect ours. On Thursday, Oct. 27 at the VFW Post 1785 in Clearfield, Senator Langerholc held a veterans appreciation breakfast.

Members from the Clearfield High School choir were in attendance as well as a few Clearfield County officials. The choir sang the “Star Spangled Banner” and “America, the Beautiful”.

Senator Langerholc spoke about the importance of the event and the message behind it.

“It’s important to have these events to show our appreciation for our veterans and the service and sacrifices they have given to our region and our country and it’s a good event to bring them together to share the fellowship and the stories and to just really show them how much we appreciate what they’ve done because if it wasn’t for them we would not be able to be here, where we are to peacefully assemble,” Senator Wayne Langerholc (R) 35th District said.

Each veteran and their family received a free breakfast.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

During the event those in attendance also had the opportunity to hear from Colonel Eric C. McKissick. Colonel McKissick is a Vice Wing Commander at the 193d Special Operation Wing in Middletown. You can learn more about Colonel McKissick here.