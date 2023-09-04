CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A lake in Clearfield County will have its water level drawn down for repairs to its dam.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, a five-foot drawdown of Parker Lake in Huston Township will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Crews will be making repairs to the dam’s control tower and spillway area.

The maintenance is expected to last about a month. The water level will then be returned to about a foot below normal and the spillway will be repaired. All repair work is scheduled to be completed by May 3, 2024.

The DCNR said fishing and boating on the lake will be impacted and visitors are asked to use the lake area at their own risk during the drawdown period.

Trout stocking will continue and other areas at Parker Dam will remain open.