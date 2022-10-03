CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Court Administration is now accepting applications for a vacant commissioner position.

That vacancy comes as Tony Scotto’s announced his resignation at last week’s commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

His official last day as commissioner is on Monday, Oct. 10. His term was originally supposed to last until the end of 2023.

The candidate who is chosen to fill his role will complete his original term.

“The requirements of course that the individual is over 18 or older as well as registered as a republican in Clearfield county,” Cynthia Lose-Morgan, Deputy Court Administrator said. “Certainly, someone who is devoted to public service, knows the county is the preferred type of candidate we’re looking for and someone who wants to make things better in Clearfield County because it can always get better.”

Anybody interested in applying for the position has until Friday, Oct. 21 to do so. Applications can be submitted to the Courts Administrator Office.