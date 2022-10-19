CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – As the November election date is closing some locations are still looking for workers to help run the polls.
Each year hundreds of workers come together to help the voting process go smoothly. However, Clearfield County is still looking for workers for this year’s elections.
According to the Clearfield County Elections Office, the poll locations include Westover Borough, the Clearfield Borough fourth ward, Greenwood Township, and Woodward Township second precinct.
Anyone interested in working should contact their office.